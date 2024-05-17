Forecast updated on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were cool across Delmarva today, and it will stay the same as we head into the weekend. Some rain is likely Saturday as a weak upper-level low pressure system approaches, but no heavy rain is expected.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, and cool. Low 54-56°. Beaches 55°. Wind: E 1-6 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and cool with passing showers likely. Rainfall will be light with most spots seeing under 0.25 inches. High 63-64°. Beaches 61°. Wind: E 5-11 mph. Winds on the coast E at 7-12 mph.
Saturday Night: Cloudy, and cool. A few showers around. Low 53-54°. Beaches 54°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy and cool with some PM clearing. High 65-67°. Beaches 61°. Wind: NE 8-14 mph. Winds on the coast NE at 11-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be cloudy tonight with a NE wind and some coastal drizzle. Look for lows near 55° by sunrise as winds remain from the east to northeast at 2-8 mph.
Saturday will be cloudy with passing showers during the day and the evening. The temperatures will be quite cool and only reach around 62-64° in the afternoon with an east wind at 4-11 mph. Rainfall will be light with most spots seeing less than 0.25 inches.
Sunday will start cloudy, but we may see some breaks of blue skies by afternoon. It will be breezy by afternoon in open areas, and the temperatures will stay cool. Look for temperatures around 66° in the afternoon with a NE wind at 11-17 mph.
In the long-range: Look for lows in the low to mid 50's through Monday. Sunshine should return Monday with temps. near 70 degrees and we will reach the mid 70's with dry weather Tuesday. Wednesday looks warmer with sunshine and tempos. near 80 degrees! It will turn more humid by Thursday as temps. reach the mid 80's, but showers and thundershowers are likely in the afternoon and evening..
The average low for early May is 53° and the high is 74°.