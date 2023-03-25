DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: On-and off showers likely. Warm. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night: Some thunder possible early, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid ot upper 60s.
Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 38°F.
A storm system that has brought severe weather to much of the South and Tennessee Valleys is making its way northeast on Saturday.
As it does so, a warm front will slide up the East Coast, and possibly making its way north of Delmarva. With the front will come chances for on-and-off showers, with the best chances of showers possible around midday.
The front will also come with warm and humid air, which could push temperatures to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.
A cold front will approach Saturday night, which could trigger some thunderstorms during the evening hours. Severe storms are not likely, but any storms could feature some gusty winds, downpours, lightning, and even some small hail.
Then we'll expect clearing skies after midnight.
High pressure will briefly settle in on Sunday, which will be the better of the two weekend days, with sunny skies and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Then a series of disturbances will pass to our south to start the new work week.
This will mean a chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, as well as temperatures a little cooler than we've been enjoying (although nothing too terribly cold).
Breezy high pressure with cool afternoon temperatures settles in for Wednesday and Thursday before another round of showers come Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for April 1-April 7.