DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Rain and thunder likely in the morning. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, some of which could be strong. Breezy. Winds S 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday night: Thunderstorms early, then clearing late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 71°F. Normal low: 49°F.
After a break from rain on Saturday, the second part of our rain event will commence on Sunday.
As a low pressure system makes its way up the East Coast, we'll have a round of gusty showers and thunder Sunday morning. No strong thunderstorms are expected in the morning.
Then the tricky part of the forecast: A cold front will swing across Delmarva during the afternoon and evening, bringing with it thunderstorms. It looks like we'll get a break from the rain around lunchtime, and there is a chance that there could be a brief peek of sun through the clouds. If we see any sun that warms temperatures up, coupled with a southerly wind that will keep humidity on the high side, it will increase the chances for storms to become severe. If we don't see any sun and temperatures stay cooler, storms are more likely to be non-severe.
Locally heavy rain will be possible, and we will see more downpour-like rain today, so there is a little more of a flooding threat, especially in parts of central Delaware and the Midshore that saw the heaviest rain on Friday.
Storms will be done by late evening and skies will clear after midnight.
Monday starts off sunny, but the parent low pressure that produces tonight's cold front will stay up to our north for the next several days, and it's proximity will mean that Monday through Wednesday will be cool and breezy, with a mix of clouds and sun, and daily chances of mainly light, stray showers. Heavy rain is not expected.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation slightly below normal for May 6-May 13.