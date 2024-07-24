Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms linger into the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Showers and storms begin to diminish through the night. We wake up to a partly cloudy morning. Lows: 67-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
The workweek forecast is going to be a very active one where we will be dealing with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the high pressure system sets up way too far off the coast, we will stay on the outer edge of the ridge and allow for this flow of moisture to continue over the next few days. As we wake up this morning, we are dealing with the showers and storms still across parts of the area. There are indications that we will dry out for part of the morning and into the early afternoon. This will allow temperatures up into the 80s for highs today before more showers and storms fire up into the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday will bring extra clouds across the area as the cold front approaches us from the north and west and will bring more showers and storms into Thursday evening and night.
The pattern breaks on Thursday night into Friday morning as a ridge of high pressure comes in from Canada and takes control of the forecast. Friday will be a really nice day on Delmarva with temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach with the wind coming in from the Atlantic and this flow off the Atlantic will be around throughout the weekend.
This high will set up over the top of Delmarva through the weekend and even into early next week. We will see a really nice couple of days with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday (cooler at the beach with the east wind) before things turn into a typical Delmarva summer forecast with higher humidity and highs into the 90s by the middle of next week.