Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cloudy night is on the way as an onshore NE wind slowly diminishes. We may see some coastal flooding due to the onshore wind and the full Moon. Clouds will lower with showers developing Wednesday and heavier rain will arrive Thursday as a low pressure system develops offshore.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Low 43°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and a little milder. Showers likely. High 56°. Beaches 54°. Wind: Light and variable.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with showers more likely. Low 47°. Wind: E 3-9 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with rain likely. Rainfall of over 1 inch is likely. High 54-55°. Beaches 48°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly cloudy tonight, and winds will be light from the east. Look for lows near 42-43 degrees inland and near 44-45° on the coast.
Wednesday will be milder than today, with a light wind. Look for afternoon temps. near 55-57 degrees with with coastal areas seeing temps. near 48 degrees. Clouds will lower Wednesday, with passing showers in the area. Rainfall will be light with most spots seeing less then 0.35 inches. Rain showers will increase late Wednesday with heavier rains arriving early Thursday.
Thursday looks much wetter as a low pressure system develops to our south. Total rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday may exceed 1.25 inches in many areas of Delmarva, and some spots may see over 2 inches of rain. Rain looks to be heavier over far southern Delmarva Wednesday into Thursday.
Look for afternoon temps. near 54-55 degrees with with coastal areas seeing temps. near 48-50 degrees. Rain will end Thursday night with low temps. back to near 40° by daybreak Friday.
In the long range: Skies will clear Friday, with highs near 56 degrees and the weekend looks partly sunny with some cloudy spells, It will be mild with afternoon temps. in the low-mid 60's! Clouds will increase Monday with showers and rain is likely Tuesday as well. Afternoon temps. will reach the mid to upper 50's Monday afternoon and warm to near 60 degrees Tuesday.
The average low for today is 38° and the high is 58°.