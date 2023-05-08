Forecast updated on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A low pressure system will move across Delmarva Tuesday with clouds and some light rain. It will be cooler and cooler and drier air will follow the low on Wednesday as skies clear.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing cloud late. Milder. Low 55-57° Wind: NE 0-4 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, with passing showers. Rainfall under .25 inches in most places.. High 66° inland and near 58° on the coast. Wind: NE 10-19 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clearing and cooler. Not as humid. Low 47° Wind: N 2-11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Less humid. High 72°. Wind: NW 1-8 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds NE 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be more humid with clouds increasing as a low pressure system approaches the area. Look for lows in the mid 50's by daybreak with light winds.
Tuesday looks cool and cloudy, and there will be scattered showers across the area. It will turn breezy, and temps. will only reach the mid 60's. The beaches will stay near 58 degrees with a NE wind flow at 12-18 mph. Winds will be a bit lighter inland. Rainfall will range from 0.1 to .25 inches in most spots. Skies will clear Tuesday night, and it will be cooler with lows near 47 degrees.
Wednesday looks sunny, and it will be pleasant with low humidity. Afternoon temps. near 72° are expected with light winds. The coast will see an onshore east wind at 6-10 mph, with temps. near 60 degrees during the afternoon.
In the long range: Thursday looks sunny and pleasant with lows near 50 and an afternoon high around 77 degrees. It will turn warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday with temps. climbing to the low 80's. Showers and a few thundershowers are possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday evening, but the timing of this system is uncertain today.
The average low for early May is 51°, with a high temp. of 73°.