Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Saturday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&