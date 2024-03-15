Forecast updated on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A weak front will approach with some clouds and showers later tonight, but it will stay very mild. The weekend will be cooler but still 5-10 degrees above the average for mid-March! A stronger cold front will arrive Monday with belowonormal temperatures returning next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler late. Low 44°. Wind: N 7-17 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny and not as warm. High 59-61°. Beaches 51°. Wind: NE 4-9 mph.
Saturday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 45°. Wind: SE 4-10 mph.
Sunday: Mainly sunny and mild. High 64°. Beaches 64°. Wind: SW/W 8-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, and we will see some scattered passing showers as a cool front passes. Skies will begin to clear toward daybreak and we can expect a low near 46° around sunrise. Winds will turn to the north at 5-12 mph later tonight.
Saturday will be cooler behind a weak front but still mild for March as afternoon temperatures reach 59-61°. Winds will be from the northwest turning to the north at 2-8 mph. It will be much cooler on the beaches, with a light NE wind in the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the low 50's at best. Look for partly cloudy skies Saturday night with lows near 44 by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday looks partly sunny with a SW to west wind increasing in the afternoon to 12-18 mph. Look for afternoon temperatures reach the mid 60's, and even the beaches will approach 60 degrees at midday. We will see variable clouds through the day as a cold front approaches the region.
In the long range: A stronger cold front will bring the temps. down to the low 50's Monday with a chilly NW wind. The cold front will bring very chilly air back to the area on Tuesday with lows near 31° and high temps. only around 48°. Wednesday looks dry and chilly with a high near 53°, and we will be in the mid 50's with increasing cloud on Thursday. Clouds with showers look likely on Friday with PM temps. in the 50's.
The average low for today is 35° and the high is 55°.