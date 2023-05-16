Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front will bring showers late tonight and then cooler and drier air for tomorrow through Friday! Wildfire smoke will drift over Delmarva tomorrow giving a milky colour to the sky in spite of the clear and dry weather.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening showers then clearing after 4 AM. Rainfall from a trace north to over 0.5 inches in Accomack County. Sussex/Wicomico counties will see less than 0.25 inches of rain. Low 59-60° Wind: W 2-7 mph.
Wednesday: Becoming clear and pleasant. Breezy in open areas with lower humidity across the region. High 70-72°. Wind: N 9-18 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds NE 12-19 mph and temps. near 62°.
Wednesday Night: Clear and quite cool for mid-May. Low 47-48° Wind: N 3-10 mph.
Thursday: Clear and cool. High 68°. Wind: E/ENE 39 mph. Cooler beaches with winds E 5-11 mph and temps. near 62°.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase overnight with passing showers over southern areas of Delmarva. Rainfall will be quite light north of a line from Cambridge to Lewes. Accomack county will see a decent soaking of .25 to .75 inches with lighter amounts across Wicomico and Sussex counties. Skies will clear toward daybreak as a cool front passes.
Skies will be clear Wednesday with lower humidity and a dry north breeze. Look for afternoon highest temps. near 72 degrees, but the coast will stay in the low 60's with a steady onshore wind from the north to northeast. Inland winds will be northerly at 12-18 mph in the afternoon hours. Wednesday night will be clear and quite cool for mid-May with lows in the mid 40's!
Thursday looks dry and sunny with high pressure to our north and a rather cool Canadian air mass remaining over the region. Winds will be light from the east with inland highest temps. near 68 degrees, which is well below the average for mid-May. The beaches will stay in the low 60's all day.
In the long range: Friday will be dry and sunny with temps. near 71 degrees in the afternoon. Saturday will be milder with clouds and some scattered passing showers. Showers are possible Saturday night as well with lows near 60 degrees. Sunday and Monday look mainly dry with temps. reaching the mid 70's. Tuesday looks mainly sunny and it will be dry.
The average low for early May is 53°, with a high temp. of 74°.