DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered showers with occasional wet snow mixing in late. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Saturday: Lingering rain/snow showers early, then clearing and chilly. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s, feeling like the upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 31°F.
On this Friday evening, an upper disturbance is approaching from the west, with a coastal low to our east.
These will combine Friday evening to bring scattered showers to Delmarva. Most showers should be light, but a brief moderate shower can't be ruled out. While temperatures are expected to remain near or just above freezing, as rain drops fall through air that is not at 100% humidity, evaporative cooling could cause temperatures to fall just below freezing, so I don't want to rule out some wet snow mixing in with the showers overnight into Saturday morning. While we're not expecting any significant snow accumulation, and no travel effects save for wet roads, I don't want to rule out the possibility of some slushy snow accumulation on grassy surfaces, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware.
The coldest air of the season so far arrives with the high pressure this weekend.
Saturday morning will see cloudy skies and maybe a few lingering rain or snow showers, then high pressure builds in and skies will turn mostly sunny by afternoon with a gusty north wind. Highs Saturday will only reach the upper 30s. Sunday will be even colder, despite sunny skies. Highs Sunday will struggle to get above freezing, and overnight lows Sunday and Monday will fall well down into the teens.
We are confident that milder temperatures will return in the run-up to Christmas Day, but there is a lot of uncertainly with the timing of a few impulses of energy Tuesday through Thursday. What I can say with increasing confidence is that we're not expecting significant precipitation on those days. But we're just no certain on which days we will actually see scattered showers. Watch this space for updates in the coming days.