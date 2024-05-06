Forecast updated on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were mild today across most of Delmarva as a humid air mass lingered over the area. A weak onshore wind kept the beaches in the low 60's but it was generally a cloudy day across the area. Look for some showers tonight and warmer air Wednesday before more rain arrives with a cold front Thursday into Friday. Cooler and less humid air will arrive Friday night.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and humid. Showers likely with ran amounts around 0.25 inches. Low 64°. Beaches 57°. Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, and humid. Spotty showers around PM. High 78°. Beaches 64°. Wind: S 4-11 mph. Winds on the beaches SE 8-13 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, and humid. Low 63°. Beaches 59°. Wind: SE 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Quite humid PM. High 86°. Beaches 72°. Wind: SW 11-19 mph. Winds on the beaches S 14-20 mph in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a cloudy and humid night across the area with passing showers likely as an upper-level low-pressure system passes by. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.25 inches but a few spots might see more. Look for lows near 64 degrees over much of Delmarva. Winds will be SW at 1-7 mph.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with high humidity and some widely scattered showers around. The showers are most likely later in the day and into the evening. Rain amounts will generally be light Tuesday. The temperatures will reach the upper 70's inland, but stay near 66 degrees on the beaches. Winds will be from the south at 6-12 mph by afternoon. Expect cloudy skies with the temps. in the low/mid 60's by sunrise Wednesday.
Warmer weather will arrive Wednesday, as winds turn back to the southwest. The temperatures will reach the mid 80's inland, and go above 80 on the beaches as well for a while. Winds will be from the southwest at 12-19 mph by afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies with only some spotty PM showers around.
In the long-range: Clouds will increase Thursday as a cool front approaches with rain likely Thursday night into early Friday. Clouds will linger Friday with a few showers possible. Look for temps. in the mid to upper 70's Thursday and Friday.
Cooler and less humid air will arrive for the weekend with high temps. near 70° both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be near 50 degrees. Look for mostly sunny weather from Saturday into Monday. High temps. Monday will be near the average of 72 degrees.
The average low for early May is 50° and the high is 72°.