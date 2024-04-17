Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 4:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front has stalled to our south, and a low pressure wave will move along it tonight and bring some light rain to the area. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy weather will follow on Thursday with a north breeze on the back side of a low pressure system in the Atlantic.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers around. Low 57°. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny. High 72° Salisbury/Cambridge area with 62-65° from Dover to Georgetown and only near 55° on the Beaches. Wind: N 7-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 49°. Beaches 50°. Wind: NE 6-10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, and cooler. High 66°. Beaches 55°. Wind: E 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for some showers around this evening, with cloudy skies as a low pressure system moves across the area Skies will clear some late tonight, and it will stay very mild with lows near 55-57 degrees by daybreak.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and remain quite mild with well above normal temps. for mid-April. Afternoon high temps. will be around 72 degrees with a north breeze at 10-17 mph in the afternoon hours. The beaches will stay in the low 60's at best. Look for lows near 47 with partly cloudy skies by daybreak Friday.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be cooler. Afternoon high temps will be around 66 degrees with a light wind in the afternoon hours. It will be cooler on the beaches with temps. near 55 degrees all day. Winds Friday will be light from the east. Look for lows near 50° with mostly cloudy skies by daybreak Saturday.
In the long-range: Saturday will be cool with some spotty showers around and temps. near 68° and it will turn cooler Sunday and Monday with clouds Sunday and some sunshine Monday. Look for temps. in the mid to low 60's PM both Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a passing shower is possible. Afternoon temps. will reach 67 degrees. Wednesday looks sunny with temps. Just under 70 degrees.
The average low for today is 45° and the high is 66°.