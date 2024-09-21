Forecast updated on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm.. High 80. Beaches 74. Wind: NE 4-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some passing showers overnight. Rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.3 inches. Low 62-64. Coastal areas lows near 65º. Wind: NE 4-9 mph.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy with some clearing after 1 PM. A little less humid later PM. The autumnal Equinox is 8:44 AM Sunday morning. High 73-74º. Wind: NE 7-12 mph. Beaches High 72º wind NE 9-16 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny and a little less humid. High 73-74º. Wind: NE 6-14 mph. Beaches will stay near 71º with NE winds12-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Its a cool and moist morning across Delmarva and some areas are seeing some ground fog as well due to the longer nights. An onshore wind flow continues and will linger through Monday.
Look for sunshine today with temps. Again near 80 degrees this afternoon. A low pressure system aloft will bring clouds and some showers later tonight with most spots seeing under .25 inches of rain. Lows will stay in the low to mid 60's and it will be milder still on the beaches.
Sunday will start cloudy, but we should see some clearing slowly in the afternoon and it will be just al little less humid behind a weak surface low pressure trough. It will not be as warm Sunday due to the cloud cover. Winds will increase to 10-16 mph on the coast with temps. Inland only around 73 degrees and near 71 on the beaches.
Sunday is the Autumnal equonox which means starting tonight the nights will become longer than the days. We will still see a but more sun than dark for a few days because the atmosphere bends the suns rays, so we see the sun after it really has set!
Sunday night looks partly cloudy to fair with light winds and lows near 58º. Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. Afternoon temperatures will be around 73º with an onshore wind flow at 7-14 mph. Winds will be higher at 10-17 mph near the coast.
In the long-range: Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70's but some showers are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night as a slow moving cool front passes through the area. We may see some lingering showers Thursday, with sunshine and dry fall air by Friday. Look for high temps. In the mid 70's through the period with lows near 58-62 degrees.
The average high for Mid September is 78 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.