Forecast updated on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, with some light passing showers around late. Low 64º. Wind: NE 5-12 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with showers likely. High 71º inland. Wind: NE 12-23 mph. Beaches: High 70º with wind NE 14-24 mph PM.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy, with showers possible. Low 62º. Wind: NE 7-17 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with some spotty showers possble early. Slow clearing PM. Less humdi with clearing skies late. High 74°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will stay cloudy with NE winds and lows near 64 degrees. This is still above the average for this time of year. Winds will be NE around 5-12 mph and some passing showers are possible.
Tuesday looks cloudy with light showers around all day. It will turn breezy inland and blustery on the coast by late morning. Small Craft Advisories are posted for the Atlantic through Tuesday, with winds gusts to over 23 mph likely near the coast. Rainfall amounts will be light with around 0.25 inches in most spots but some areas might see a bit more.
Afternoon highest temps, will be near 70-72 degrees with temps. near 70º at the coast. Showers will taper off some late Tuesday.
Wednesday will stay rather cloudy but we may see some slow clearing in the afternoon. Winds will stay from the NE at 6-12 mph with afternoon temps. around 74° inland and near 71° on the coast. Skies will clear late Wednesday and it will turn cooler by daybreak Thursday with low temps. Dipping back into the upper 50's, especially well inland from the coast.
In the long-range: Drier and cooler air will arrive Wednesday night with lows falling back to the upper 50's. Thursday looks sunny and cooler with afternoon high temps. near 75-77°. Friday and Saturday will feel like early October with highs in the mid/upper 70's and lows from 55-59°.
The average high for late September is 75 degrees with an average low of 55 degrees.