Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 5:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated evening storms, otherwise clear and warm. Very humid. Low 73°. Wind: Light NW. Rain chance 15%.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot. A little less humid PM. High 91° inland with temps. near 90 on the beaches but falling to around 80° PM. Wind: NW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and warm. Very humid. Low 74°. Wind: Light south.
Thursday: Sunny and hotter. Very humid with a heat index of over 103. High 94-96° inland with temps. near 91 on the beaches but falling to around 79° PM. Wind: S 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a warm and muggy night on the way with mostly fair skies. Look for lows near 73 degrees with light west winds.
Wednesday looks much the same, but we might see a slight drop in the humidity behind a weak front. Winds will be light from the northwest with temps. reaching 90-91 in the afternoon hours. The n-west winds will fight the sea breeze, and this means the beaches will be quite warm as well. Look for temps. near 90 with perhaps a weak sea breeze later in the day.
Thursday will turn hotter with most spots seeing temps. neat 94 degrees in the afternoon. The heat index may pass 104 Thursday and this is dangerous heat. Winds will be from the SW and the beaches may get past 90°, before a weak sea breeze arrives and drops temps. back to around 80.
In the long-range, It will stay hot Friday and Saturday, but the upper level high will weaken, and drift, west bringing some afternoon thundertstorms activity. The heat and humnidity will continue into Monday with afternoon temps. around 90 degrees. We should see some widely scattered thundershowers about Sunday and Monday but it will be mainly sunny. There are signs of a stronger cool front around Thursday of next week!
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.