DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and/or sleet early, changing to plain rain after midnight. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Thursday: Morning rain. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Mild and windy. Southwest winds could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: A wintry mix possible in the afternoon. Highs around 40°F. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: A wintry mix possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Tuesday: Wintry mix likely. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
***Winter Weather Advisory for the Maryland Midshore and Delaware Wednesday night***
Our temperature forecast remains all over the place with several storm systems bringing chances for wintry weather to Delmarva through the middle of next week.
As a low pressure system approaches from the west on Wednesday evening, expect showers to develop, with sleet or freezing rain mixing in, especially on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware.
With temperatures forecast to fall to about 32°F, a one degree change in actual air temperatures could mean the difference between benign driving conditions, and icy conditions overnight.
Temperatures will start to slowly rise after midnight, and any precipitation will change over to all rain by sunrise Thursday. Some substantial rainfall of ½" or more could come of this system. In addition, southwesterly winds will push temperatures up into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday afternoon.
We get a break from unsettled weather Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably mild temperatures in the mid 50s.
Then we'll see a series of wintry weather systems, with big ups and downs in temperatures.
Saturday, a system will approach from the west, bringing a wintry mix to Delmarva in the afternoon and evening, with afternoon highs around 40°F.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs possibly approaching 60°F.
Then another storm system could arrive by Monday afternoon, bringing colder temperatures and yet another round of wintry mix that could feature a little more snow, however given this is several days out, and temperatures will be marginal, there is much uncertainly about just exactly what type of precipitation we'll see. Watch this space for updates.