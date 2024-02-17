DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Rain and snow mix end in the morning, then partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent, mainly in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Presidents Day: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Our winter weather event arrived overnight and has brought some accumulating snow to much of the Maryland Midshore and Delaware. Snow has been sticking to many roads in these areas which could make travel a little difficult, especially in the morning.
Elsewhere, as was anticipated, temperatures just didn't fall quite enough for significant accumulations on the Lower Eastern Shore, where just a little but of slushy accumulation has fallen.
As this wintry weather system pulls away and high pressure starts to build in, we'll see partly cloudy skies by Saturday afternoon with a northwest breeze that could gust to 35 mph or more at times, which will put a chilly on afternoon temperatures only in the low 40s.
As high pressure settles in overnight, skies will be mostly clear Saturday night and it will become cold, with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.
Then we enter a warming trend for the coming week.
Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 40s as winds shift to the south as the high pressure pulls away out to sea.
A weak cold front could bring increased clouds on Tuesday, but I'm still expecting skies to be mostly sunny.
Another weak cold front will swing through the region Thursday, but again only with some increased clouds. Temperatures by Thursday will be in the spring-like mid 50s.
Our next round of wet weather arrives on Friday with a low pressure system. Long range guidance is in disagreement on whether this will come with any wintry weather, so we'll keep an eye on this system. Temperatures still look to be quite mild, so at this point we're not optimistic on winter weather.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 24 - March 1.