Forecast updated on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Showers ending with some clearing late. Areas of fog late. Low 49-50°. Wind: SW 1-4 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High 73-75°. Beaches 59. Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to cloudy with spotty showers late. Low 54°. Wind: S 3-11 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty showers about. Breezy and very mild. High 75°. Beaches 60. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear some late tonight with lows in the upper 40's to near 50, as a low pressure system moves east of the area. We may see some areas of fog as well after Midnight. Look for sunshine mixed with cloud Friday as temperatures soar to around 73 degrees in the afternoon. This is 18 degrees above the average for mid-March. Winds will turn back to the southwest in the afternoon, ahead of another weak upper level low approaching from the west. This system may bring some spotty showers late Friday night.
Saturday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some spotty showers as a weak cool front passes approaches the area. Any rainfall looks to be rather light. Temperatures will climb to near 73 degrees with a nice south breeze Saturday afternoon, but a weak cool front will pass through in the evening.
In the long-range, the temps. will be near 75 degrees Saturday afternoon, but a weak cool front will pass through in the evening and Sunday will be cooler with clouds and sunshine. The afternoon high temps. on Sunday will be near 59-60 degrees, which is still above the average high of 56 degrees. Monday looks sunny, with afternoon temps. back to the low to mid 60's and it will be cloudy with isolated showers Tuesday. Look for highs in the mid 60's Tuesday afternoon. Clouds and showers are possible by Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60's PM. Rain looks more likely on Thursday but it will stay Unusually mild.
The average high for today is 55 degrees with an average low of 35 degrees.