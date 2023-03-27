Forecast updated on Monday, March 27 2023, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A weak low pressure system is bringing some light rain to some areas but the skies will slowly clear Tuesday as the low moves into the Atlantic. A cool front will pass late Tuesday and bring cool dry air for Wednesday and Thursday before we warm up Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain showers ending. Rainfall under .10 inches Low 42°. Winds: NW 7-14 mph.
Tuesday: Cool, with slow clearing PM. High 57°. Wind: NW 8-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with perhaps a brief showers. Clearing toward daybreak. Low 37°. Winds: N 6-12 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, and cool. High 57°. Wind: NW 4-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cloudy, with showers tapering off as a weak low pressure moves east of the area. Look for lows to dip to around 42 degrees by sunrise with a NW wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday will start grey and chilly, but we should see some partial clearing. I t will be cool with a NW breeze and afternoon temps. Will reach 57 degrees in the afternoon. As a low pressure system moves eastward we will see drier air move into the area but it will turn cooler Tuesday night with lows in the mid 30's.
Wednesday looks sunny and cool with a light NW wind as high pressure builds across the area. Most spots will see temps. Around 57 degrees which is near the average for late March. Look for clear skies and lows in the mid 30's Wednesday night.
In the long range: A dry NW wind flow will keep it on the cool side Thursday with sunshine all day. Friday will be milder with increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 60's Friday afternoon. Saturday looks mild and windy with temps. reaching the mid 70's but we will see showers. Sunshine returns Sunday with temps. Falling back into the mid/upper 50's. Monday looks sunny with a high near 66.
The average low for mid-March is 38°, with a high temp. of 58°.