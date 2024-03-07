Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering rain showers early. Otherwise, it slowly clears out throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW-N 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 37-44. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with more clouds in the evening hours. Highs: 53-58. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 39-47. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 50-58. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Lingering showers early. Otherwise, we will see a mostly cloudy sky and windy conditions. Highs: 50-58. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
The rain chances will continue over the course of the next several days with concerns for flooding problems for some of us where standing water could become an issue. The heaviest rain has moved off the Peninsula as we slept overnight, but we have a lot of moisture still in the air early this morning. The low that was associated with all the rain we saw on Wednesday could linger to start things off and keep us stuck in the clouds and the mist / fog the first part of the day today before the cloud deck slowly breaks apart by the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures today should reach the 50s and low 60s this afternoon as the wind starts to shift a bit more out of the north.
We will be dry for tonight and Friday before the clouds start to increase as we wake up on Saturday. Another chance for rain comes into the forecast on Saturday and will linger around the region into Saturday night. It may even trigger off showers early on Sunday, but the jury is still out on this chance lingering into Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be about where they should be this time of year with highs in the 50s both on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s 50s will feel colder as a blast of air from Canada pushes across Delmarva and cools us off to start things off early next week.
Highs only expect to be in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday as we start to dry things out. High pressure settles into control of the forecast with warmer temperatures expected by later in the week with highs near or into the 70s for Friday and possibly next weekend. An early look into next week looks to bring rain chances into the forecast for late in the day on Saturday into Saturday night…a forecast that we will be watching for the next week!