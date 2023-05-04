Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible early in the day. Slowly clearing to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Breezy early. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 37-45. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 38-46. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-77. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The blocking pattern that has been keeping this upper level low sitting and spinning to our north and west has started to break down the last 24 hours and we are going to finally see some changes to the weather pattern as we head toward the weekend. The low begins to finally move off to the east today, but we will still need to keep a chance of a couple stray showers in the forecast through the afternoon hours. The chances are not looking very likely and most of us will remain dry again today. It will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures again only climbing up into the 50s and 60s.
As the low continues out to sea, it will lead to better conditions both days with warmer conditions as high temperatures are expected to climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon with lots more in the way of sunshine. A ridge of high pressure looks to settle directly overhead over the weekend bringing with it sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 70s for the weekend with a run at the 80s on Monday.
As the high begins to slide off the coast, even warmer temperatures are likely next week with highs up into the 80s. A front brings a chance of a few showers and storms entering the forecast by Tuesday / Wednesday timeframe of next week. It also looks like that temperatures could be way above average for this time of year as we wrap up next week and head into the following weekend.