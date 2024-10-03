Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 54-65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-81. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible overnight. Most of us will be dry. Lows: 58-67. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Still have some lingering clouds around this morning as the boundary is finally clearing Delmarva that is sweeping this upper-level low out to sea. As we work into this Thursday, conditions will slowly improve throughout the day and we should end it with lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing up into the 70s inland. At the beach with the persistent east to southeast wind will keep temperatures in the low 70s for highs again. High pressure slowly continues to settle in and take control of the forecast overnight and we should see temperatures by tomorrow morning down into the 50s.
High pressure will settle and take control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and allow for warmer temperatures as the wind starts to turn more south and east. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be into the upper 70s and low 80s. A weak front arrives for Saturday which will bring extra clouds as we start the day…maybe a stray shower, but the majority of us will be dry. It will still be warm on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday looks to be another great day with sunshine and temperatures up into the 70s and some low 80s.
Watching for a front to move across the area early next week with some extra clouds and maybe a shower or two on Monday morning before we dry out again with cooler air for the middle of next week.