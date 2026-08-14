Forecast Updated on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers or storms possible. Timing of the best chance of showers and storms looks to be late morning into the early afternoon. Highs: 83-88. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 65-72. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86 (Beaches: 72-76). Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-72. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with the chance of evening showers and storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE-SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Today we will have a slow moving boundary traversing Delmarva and depending on the timing of the front…we could be dealing with a few showers and storms across the region. If the front clears us faster…this would move the shower or storm chance into the morning hours. If the front drags…this would keep the chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast through the afternoon hours. At the moment, I am optimistic that the front clears faster…so we are keeping it as a chance of showers and storms in the first half of the day with things improving into the evening hours. With the wind turning in off the Atlantic throughout the day…temperatures will hold in the 80s with our beach towns in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
The front clears by late Friday and we will start to feel the humidity drop heading into the start of the weekend. Expect a really nice Saturday with a breath of fresh air as temperatures only climb into the 80s inland with our beach towns in the upper 70s for highs with the wind in off the Atlantic. The humidity climbs again on Sunday and Monday and will come with the chance of a few showers and storms by late in the day on Sunday and Monday. This latest front needs to get here to protect us from some possible tropical development in the Atlantic later this week.
The lower humidity values return quickly for the middle of next week with highs forecasted in the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Enjoy this little respite because the temperatures and humidity will look to soar into late next week and the following weekend. We could be dealing with the chance of a few more showers / storms late on Thursday.