Forecast updated on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Wildfires in Quebec are covering the entire region with smoke and this smoke will linger across Delmarva tonight. It will be a little cooler tomorrow behind a cold front A few spotty showers are possible as the front passes in the evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Smoke clearing some. Isolated showers then cooler with fair skies. Low 57° Wind: NW 2-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and not as warm. Some lingering wildfire smoke possible but it should be clearer. High 77-79° inland with 74 on the beaches. Wind: NW 5-12 mph. Winds on the beaches N 7-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: A little cooler with fair skies. Low 55-57° Wind: Light.
Thursday: Mainly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 76-77° inland with upper 60's on the beaches. Wind: W 5-9 mph. Winds on the beaches: vrbl. 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for spotty showers this evening as a cold front passes through Delmarva. This front should clear some of the wildfire smoke out of the area by morning. Look for lows in the mid to upper 50's by sunrise.
A cold front will pass early Wednesday, and it will be a little cooler with a NW breeze and lower humidity. We should see fair skies with a morning low in the upper 50's and a daytime high near 77-79 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows near 56°.
Thursday look sunny and pleasant with rather low humidity by June standards. Look for a high near 79 inland and low 70's are likely on the coast falling to the upper 60's later PM. The wildfire smoke from the Quebec wildfires may return, and it might be worse than what we saw today.
In the long range: Thursday and Friday will be dry and pleasant with lows in the mid 50's and afternoon temps. in the mid/upper 70's. Some spotty showers might develop Friday afternoon as a weak low pressure trough passes through the area. Look for temps. near 80 on Saturday and in the mid 80's Sunday, with higher humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday into Tuesday.
The average low for early June is 60°, with a high temp. of 80°.