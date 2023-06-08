Forecast updated on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Wildfire smoke will linger across Delmarva tonight. It will be mild tomorrow and the smoke should ease some, but we may see a few PM spotty showers. A warmer weather pattern will arrive by Sunday and it will start to feel more like June.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Becoming fair, but smoky conditions will linger. Code Red air quality is likely. Low 55-57° Wind: Light south.
Friday: Partly sunny, with spotty showers about PM. Milky skies with wildfire smoke slowly improving. High 75° inland with low 70's on the beaches. Wind: NW 7-14 mph. Winds on the beaches: N 9-14 mph PM.
Friday Night: Fair with lingering wildfire smoke. Low 55-57° Wind: Light NW.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 80-82° inland with mid to upper 70's on the beaches. Wind: NW 8-16 mph. Winds on the beaches: N 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear this evening and it will be a cool night for early June. Look for the smoke to linger tonight but it should improve some. Look for lows in the mid 50's by sunrise, but there will still be a bit of a smoky haze in most areas.
Friday look sunny and pleasant, but clouds and some spotty showers are possible late in the day as a weak low pressure trough passes through the area. Look for a high near 76 inland and low 70's are likely on the coast falling to the upper 60's later PM. Some wildfire smoke is likely from the Quebec wildfires, and we may reach Code Red conditions.
Saturday look sunny and pleasant, with low humidity. Look for a high near 81 inland and mid 70's are likely on the coast. Winds will increase to 10-14 mph from the NW in the afternoon. Some wildfire smoke is possible from the Quebec wildfires but it should be much better by Saturday morning.
In the long range: Look for warmer temperatures Sunday as winds turn back to the south and we will likely reach the mid 80's. It will turn more humid Sunday with increasing clouds late. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday into Tuesday, with highs in the low/mid 80's and it will be humid. We should see some sunshine with temps. In the low/mid 80's by next Wednesday/Thursday. Some PM showers are possible again in the middle of next week.
The average low for early June is 60°, with a high temp. of 80°.