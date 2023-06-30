Forecast Updated on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower or storm? Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW-SE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog possibly by dawn. Lows: 67-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few PM storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. A stray shower or storm possible early. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs: 87-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The smoke from wildfires in Canada has really settled in overnight and it has made our air quality drop the last few days and continues on this Friday. This will make our sky look hazy today and air quality levels will be unhealthy levels today. Be aware of that as we have a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for today across much of the area. This means that folks in our most sensitive groups should take it easy outside today. There will be lots of sunshine with temperatures today will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Most thunderstorm activity today will be limited by the wind eventually shifting off the Atlantic this afternoon and stabilizing our air.
The weekend forecast looks to be a good one for the most part. Expect to see a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, but a trigger will come in from the west and provide us the chance of some showers and thunderstorms across both weekend days. The thought is that Sunday brings a better chance of a few storms over Saturday, but we can rule it out on Saturday with how hot temperatures will get. Highs will be up into the 80s and 90s both days ahead of that chance of showers and storms.
An early look at the extended holiday weekend forecast brings our best chance of showers and storms possible on Monday before we dry things out on the 4th of July. It will feel like summer with highs sticking in the 80s to near 90 degrees both days. Dry weather settles for next week as the Bermuda high looks to establish for the first time this year.