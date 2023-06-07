Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 5:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Wildfires in Quebec are covering the entire region with heavy smoke and this smoke will linger across Delmarva tonight. It will be mild tomorrow and the smoke should ease some.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: A little cooler with smoky skies. Lingering wildfire smoke all night. Low 55-57° Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Wildfire smoke possible with very poor air quality. Fair skies with limited visibility, otherwise pleasant with low humidity. High 76-77° inland with upper 60's on the beaches. Wind: W 5-9 mph. Winds on the beaches: vrbl. 5-11 mph.
Thursday Night: Fair with lingering wildfire smoke. Low 55-57° Wind: Light south.
Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant with spotty showers about PM. High 75-77° inland with upper 60's on the beaches. Wind: NW 3-8 mph. Winds on the beaches: NE 5-11 mph.
In the long range: Look for temps. near 79° on Saturday, and in the mid 80's Sunday, with higher humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday into Tuesday, with highs in the low 80's and humid air will return. We should see June like sunshine with temps. In the mid 80's by next Wednesday.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for the smoke to linger this evening and everyone should limit all outdoor activities. Skip the jog or the pickle ball and even reduce the time outside with the dog. Look for lows in the mid 50's by sunrise. An even denser layer of smoke may reach Delmarva later tonight, mainly north of an Easton to Dover line. This smoke may push the AQI index into the hazardous range and could set off indoor smoke detectors.
A cold front has passed, and it will be a little cooler with a NW breeze and lower humidity Thursday but the smoke will linger. It does look like it will ease some. We should see fair skies with a daytime high near 77-79 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows near 56-57°.
Friday look sunny and pleasant, but clouds and some spotty showers are possible late in the day as a weak low pressure trough passes through the area. Look for a high near 76 inland and low 70's are likely on the coast falling to the upper 60's later PM. Some wildfire smoke is possible from the Quebec wildfires.
In the long range: Thursday and Friday will be dry and pleasant with lows in the mid 50's and afternoon temps. in the mid/upper 70's. Some spotty showers might develop Friday afternoon as a weak low pressure trough passes through the area. Look for temps. near 80 on Saturday and in the mid 80's Sunday, with higher humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday into Tuesday.
The average low for early June is 60°, with a high temp. of 80°.