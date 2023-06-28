Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We have wildfire smoke in the area, and there is more on the way tonight and Thursday. Thunderstorms and more muggy air will return for the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and mild. Wildfire smoke will linger with poor to moderate air quality. Low 63-65° Wind: SW 3-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Skies will be milky with smoke, and air quality may be poor. High 85° inland and 80° on the beaches with a weak PM sea breeze dropping temps. to 75°. Wind: Light and variable.
Thursday Night: Fair and mild. Low 65° Wind: SE 0-4 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, more humid and warmer. High 86-87° inland and 79° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 75°. Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see clear skies tonight, but wildfire smoke may reduce visibility at times. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 63 degrees and it will not be all that humid.
Thursday looks mostly sunny, and it will be a little warmer with most spots seeing afternoon temps. around 85°. The beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop into the mid 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be light and variable but turning to the east at 10 mph on the coast by afternoon. Milky skies from the wildfire smoke will continue and it may get a bit worse.
Friday looks mostly sunny, and it will be a little warmer with some spots seeing a passing thundershower. Afternoon temps. will reach 86°. The beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop into the mid 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be from the south and it will turn breezy on the beaches by afternoon.
In the long range: An approaching cool front will bring more numerous showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Look for temps. in the mid 80's with high humidity. Rain chances will stay high on Monday as well as the front stalls over the area. Monday temperatures will be near 87 in the afternoon and we may climb to the upper 80's by Tuesday and Wednesday with fewer storms around.
The average low for early June is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.