Forecast updated on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 3:33 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold night is on the way and we will see a dusting of snow in many areas. An Arctic cold front will pass tomorrow morning and bring quite cold air to the area through Thursday morning. More cold Arctic air will arrive Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with light snow and mixing with light rain late. Temps. near 30 degrees by daybreak. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with light rain or snow mixed early. Winds increasing n the afternoon. High 41°. Wind: W/NW 12-22 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clearing, breezy, and sharply colder. Low 17-18°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and quite cold. High 29-31. Wind: W 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks cloudy with some light snow and rain mixed at times. A light dusting of snow is possible, and up to an inch of snow may fall north of a line from Easton to Milton. Look for low temps. Near 30 degrees.
Tuesday will be cloudy and with winds shifting to the west then NW. Some light rain is possible early with light snow northern Delmarva (North of an Easton to Dover line). Clouds will clear in the evening hours. The temps. will reach the low 40's in the morning hours ahead of an Arctic cold front. Temps. will fall to the mid 30's in the afternoon. Winds will increase from the west then NW in the afternoon with gusts to 24 mph. It will stay quite breezy Tuesday night with temps. dropping to the upper teens by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday will be breezy and quite cold, with sunshine all day. Winds will gust to over 20 mph. Look for afternoon temps. to stay just below freezing all day. Winds will generally be from the west at 10-16 mph. Temps. will not pass the upper 20's north of a line from Easton to Dover.
In the long range: Thursday will be sunny and cold early but it will warm some in the afternoon with temps. In the low 40's. Colder air with clouds arrive Thursday night and Friday with clouds and perhaps some snow showers. Look for temps. near 37° PM. The weekend will be sharply colder with temps. only in the upper 20's Saturday and low 30's Sunday. Milder air arrives Monday with highs near 42°.
The average low for mid-January is 29°,with a high temp. of 44°.