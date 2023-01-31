Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 3:21 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Showers likely and the rain may end with some wet snow flakes around sunrise. A dusting of snow in the grass is possible in northern Delmarva. Low 32-33°. Winds: NE 5-12 mph.
Wednesday: Clouds and a few snowflakes possible early then clearing, chilly, and breezy. High 40-42°. Winds: N 9-18 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and colder. Low 25-26°. Winds: Light.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, and quite chilly. Clouds lower late. High 42-44°. Winds: S 4-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a chilly evening with temps. falling slowly to the low 30's by daybreak. We may see some snowflakes early Wednesday but clouds will decrease in the afternoon. It will stay quite chilly, with temps. of 40-42°. Winds will be form the north at 9-18 mph. We will drop into the mid 20's Wednesday night with mostly clear skies as a cold air mass settles over the region. The wind will become very light after dark Wednesday.
Thursday looks partly sunny and it will stay chilly with afternoon temps. only in the lower 40's. A low pressure system will pass by the region in the evening, but it should be far enough away to keep any precipitation south of our area.
Clouds will lower Thursday evening as the low pressure system approaches the area, winds will turn back to the south at 5-12 mph.
In the longer range: It will turn breezy and sharply colder Friday with temps. climbing to around 38° before falling to the mid teens by Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday with afternoon temps. around 31 degrees. Sunday will start cold with lows near 20° but it will be milder by afternoon with highest reaching the upper 40's.
There may be some spotty showers about early Monday, but it will be milder, with temps. around 54° by mid-afternoon. Tuesday looks milder with temps. back into the upper 50's!
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°. Through today this has been the second warmest January on record in Salisbury. It was the second warmest in Wilmington. It is the 3rd warmest, so far, in Baltimore.