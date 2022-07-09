DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely. Some embedded downpours could drop 1" of rain or more, causing isolated flooding problems. A few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Isolated flooding possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly in the morning.
Monday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, but turning hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like mid 90s with the humidity.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. A chance of a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with some isolated showers or thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
A rather stationary frontal boundary is draped across the Mid-Atlantic, making for a wet and gloomy first half of our weekend.
As the front lingers, it will be the focal point for widespread showers and embedded heavy downpours. A few thunderstorms are possible, but dynamics are not favorable for widespread strong storms. The greatest threat from Saturday's rain will come from flooding, with much of Delmarva receiving ¼" to ½" of rain, and isolated areas that see heavier downpours receiving 1" to 2" of rain. The greatest threat for flooding will be west of the Chesapeake Bay, in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, where flooding is likely. But on Delmarva, while the flooding threat is lower, be on the lookout for water-covered roadways and flooding in poorly drained areas.
Showers are likely to continue through Saturday night as the front starts to slowly retreat to the south. Low temperatures will be seasonable, in the upper 60s.
It's possible the front will still be close enough to Delmarva that we could continue to see showers and a few downporus on Sunday morning, with the greatest threat south of U.S. Route 50. But by Sunday afternoon, we should start to see some breaks in the clouds and skies will be partly cloudy by early evening. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s.
Dry weather makes a return just in time to head back to work on Monday as a small area of high pressure noses its way into the Mid-Atlantic region. Expect sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortable afternoon highs in the mid 80s on Monday.
High pressure slides to the east on Tuesday, which means a wind shift to a more southerly direction. The winds will usher in hot and humid conditions for Tuesday, when skies will continue to be mostly sunny, but temperatures will rise into the low 90s, and it will feel like the mid 90s with the humidity.
As hot and humid conditions continue on Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s, and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, the atmosphere will start to turn a little unstable, and we'll introduce a chance of some pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.
Another cold front approaches Thursday into next weekend, which will bring some slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 80s and daily chances of showers and thunderstorms.