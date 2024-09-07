DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers or thunder early, then clearing. Lows in the low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 63°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
A low pressure system from the south, coupled with a cold front from the north will give Delmarva its only chance of rain in the next week.
It won't be much rain, though. Saturday will be mainly cloudy, and those shower chances will mostly be in the afternoon and evening. Convective indices are low, but we don't want to rule out a rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening, although any organized thunderstorms are not likely.
The cold front, which will be a pretty potent one for this time of year, will cross Delmarva Saturday evening, and will bring an even more notable taste of fall than this past week.
We'll wake up Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 50s, and afternoon highs, despite lots of sunshine, will only reach the low to mid 70s.
With clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s, with some record lows being challenged (the record low for September 9 in Salisbury is 47°F).
Then temperatures will moderate back to more seasonable levels for much of the upcoming week with sunshine and dry conditions.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for September 14 - September 20.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance moving toward the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico has a medium, 60 percent chance of development.
Another disturbance in the Central Atlantic Ocean has a low, 30 percent chance of development.
Development conditions in the Atlanti Basin are marginal for tropical development, and none of these systems poses a threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.