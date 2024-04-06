DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. Breezy. Winds from the north 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers developing late. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely. Some thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: A few showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Weak low pressure that brought us strong thunderstorms back on Wednesday continues to spin just southeast of Maine. As weak disturbances travel around the low, again we're expecting a mostly sunny start to our Saturday, with clouds increasing into the afternoon with a low chance for a few light sprinkles. As high pressure pushes in from the west, the pressure gradient will keep conditions on the breezy side, with north winds that could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Winds will keep temperatures on the cool side, in the 50s.
High pressure settles in briefly on Sunday, bringing more sunshine, and while it will be breezy, it won't be as windy as Saturday. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s.
All eyes are on Monday for the solar eclipse that will transit the USA during the afternoon. By Monday afternoon the high will be sliding off to the east, which will mean some clouds in the afternoon, but I don't think it will be a cloudy day...for now I am going to say that eclipse view conditions will be fair to good, with seasonable afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
With the high offshore, winds shift to the south, which will warm us up quite a bit on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Then low pressure develops in the mid-Mississippi valley and heads northeast. This will lift a warm front over Delmarva on Wednesday, bringing along with it some showers. As the low tracks northeast, we'll stay on the warm side of the system, keeping temperatures warm, in the upper 60s and low 70s through Friday. Showers will be likely on Thursday before a cold front brings a chance for some thunderstorms Thursday into Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation below normal for April 13 - April 19.