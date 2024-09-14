DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Some areas of fog early. Winds from the east 5-15 mph. Highs around 80°F.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 80°F. Normal low: 61°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Mainly quiet and dry weather continues through this weekend on Delmarva, although with a few changes.
High pressure remains anchored to our north, and an area of disturbed weather is located off the Carolina coast.
This has caused a persistent easterly flow over Delmarva that has driven up our humidity. This humidity, coupled with mainly clear skies and light winds has allowed patchy fog to develop over much of Delmarva this morning, which may slow you down a little bit before the fog burns off my mid-morning.
Then the rest of Saturday will be seasonable, with a thin layer of clouds mixing with the sun throughout the day.
Fog could be possible again Saturday night, the only mitigating factor will be a bit more of a breeze overnight that could mix out the fog as it forms and improve visibility. Either way, be ready for a few areas of reduced visbility early Sunday morning.
Then Sunday and Monday continue dry and a little humid with seasonable afternoon highs near 80°F.
The real weather headline will be an area of low pressure that is expected to form off the Carolina coast from the aforementioned disturbed weather. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a medium chance of developing into some sort of a tropical or subtropical system in the coming days. Guidance is in agreement that some low pressure system will develop and move inland, bringing breezy conditions, and some much-need rain to Delmarva. Guidance is not in good agreement on timing, but we should expect some wet weather to start sometime on Tuesday and continue on-and-off through at least Thursday. As of now this does not look like it will be any sort of a major weather system on Delmarva, but we'll keep you posted as we get closer to the middle of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for September 21 - September 27.
In the Tropics:
Remnants of Hurricane "Francine" is expected to continue to bring periods of heavy rain to parts of the Deep and Mid South. It is not a factor in Delmarva weather at this time.
Tropical Storm "Gordon" has formed in the deep Atlantic and is expected to meander for the next few days before dissipating. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.