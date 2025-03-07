Forecast Updated on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: W 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers. Lows: 34-42. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers possible. Most of the region will remain dry on Saturday. Highs: 49-55. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-61. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The wind continues to be the main story as we end the workweek and will be an issue still through the first part of the day. We could see wind gusts over 40+ mph at times this morning into the early afternoon and we have wind advisories for the northern half of Delmarva for these gusty winds today. A lot of sunshine today will lead to temperatures into the 40s and low 50s this afternoon…right where we should be for this time of year. The clouds will increase this evening and into tonight as we have another weak boundary moving across Delmarva and it could even lead to the chance of a few stray showers this evening and tonight. The majority of us will be dry, but that chance is there and even if you see a shower tonight or tomorrow morning…it will not be much more than needing to run the windshield wipers a few times.
Saturday will start with some extra clouds and will eventually give way to sunshine in the afternoon hours with temperatures in the 50s across the area. We may see a few extra clouds and a wind shift will materialize for Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees as another area of low pressure passes by just to our south. Remember that we spring forward our clocks over the weekend and we lose an hour of sleep…but, our evenings will have more light to them.
The spring forward leads to warmer temperatures with highs back into the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week as a massive ridge of high pressure looks to hold and take control of the forecast for much of this coming week.