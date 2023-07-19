Forecast updated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Showers will end this evening with some clearing late. The wet ground will mean some areas of fog b sunrise. It will stay warm and humid, but a weak cool front may bring some thunderstorms again late tomorrow night. The weekend will be more comfortable with lower humidity.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated evening storms about, then clearing with some fog late. Low 69° Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Thursday: Warm and muggy. Some isolated storms will develop PM. High 86-87° inland and 83° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 80°. The rain chance is around 20%. Wind: light. Winds on the coast will be from the east at 6-11 mph PM.
Thursday Night: Scattered storms about. Some may be heavy. Warm and humid. Low 70° Wind: SE 0-6 mph.
Friday: Warm and muggy with some isolated storms PM. High 89° inland and 87° on the beaches. A weak PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 84° later in the day. The rain chance is around 30%. Wind: SW 4-12mph. Winds on the coast will be south at 7-13 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A muggy night is on the way, with showers ending and skies slowly clearing. The wet ground will likely bring us some areas of fog by daybreak.
Thursday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Look for temps. near 86-87° Winds will be light south. A sea breeze will turn the winds to the east on the coast with temps. falling to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of measurable rainfall is around 20% at any one spot Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will rise late Thursday night as a trough approaches the area and some heavy storms are possible in some spots.
Friday will be warm and muggy again with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be some widely scattered thundershowers in the area, mainly in the afternoon. Look for temps. near 88-90° Winds will be southwesterly at 4-12 mph. A very weak sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 83 degrees in the afternoon, but temps. may briefly reach 90° at midday. The risk of measurable rainfall is around 30% at any one spot Friday afternoon. A cool front will pass by evening with drier air arriving by Saturday.
In the long range: A summer cool front should pass on Friday, and the weekend will be less humid with temps. dropping to around 86-87 degrees. Monday looks sunny and just a little warmer but it will turn hot and humid again by Tuesday and Wednesday with temps. back to near 88.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°. These are the highest averages for the entire year.