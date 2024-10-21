DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clear and seasonable. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Patchy fog early, then sunny and warm. Winds light from the south. Highs around 80°F, with mid 70s at the coast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a sprinkle. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Unseasonably warm and dry conditions continue on Delmarva.
For Monday night, expect clear skies and light winds, which mean that some areas of patchy fog could develop by sunrise. Overnight lows will be seasonable, in the mid 40s.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure remains in charge, with mainly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 70s to about 80°F.
A cold front will approach late Wednesday into Thursday. It will usher in cooler temperatures to wrap up the week, as well as some breezier conditions which will increase the wildfire danger on Delmarva. While I don't want to rule out a chance of a sprinkle with the frontal passage, we won't receive any rain that will alleviate the ongoing dry conditions.
We'll be dry and cooler Friday with a slow warm-up on Saturday before a second dry cold front transits Delmarva by Sunday.
A burn ban has been issued for all of Delaware and parts of Maryland, and it's possible burn bans could be issued for other portions of Delmarva as the stretch of dry weather is likely to continue through much of next week, with increased winds alongside frontal passages Thursday and Sunday.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between October 28 and November 3.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Oscar" is located near eastern Cuba and it is expect to make a quick turn to the northeast. Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely in eastern Cuba, as well as portions of the southern Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos. It is not an immediate threat to the East Coast of the United States.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.