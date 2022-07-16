DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Patchy morning fog, then a mix of clouds and sun. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and muggy. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Isolated areas of patchy morning fog, then partly cloudy and warm. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, but turning hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like mid 90s with the humidity.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°F at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy and hot, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Areas of patchy fog are possible across Delmarva early Saturday morning.
As weak frontal boundary slowly creeps north, we'll see clouds mixing with some peeks of sun at times on Saturday. With temperatures in the mid to upper 80s (mid 70s at the beaches) and a decent amount of moisture in the atmosphere, it's possible with see some showers and thunderstorms pop up across Delmarva Saturday afternoon into the evening. A few storms could briefly become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat in any storms.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours before tapering off after midnight. Then skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the overnight with isolated patchy fog again possible around sunrise, especially in places that see rain Saturday night, and in places where the skies clear out a little more. Overnight lows will fall to around 70°F.
Sunday will again feature a mix of clouds and sun with a low chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but widespread storms are not likely. As the aforementioned boundary continues to push north, it will remain seasonably warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.
By Monday, a low pressure system will cross the Great Lakes, and swing a cold front across Delmarva Monday afternoon and evening. With the front will come a higher chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, but again, any storms are only expected to briefly become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main threat.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll start cranking up the heat, with southwesterly flow and mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to rise int othe low 90s Tuesday, and mid 90s on Wednesday. At this time, it looks like humidity won't be too oppressive, so heat advisories are not likely, but still with heat indicies possibly approaching 100°F Wednesday afternoon, it'll be a good idea to limit any strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, mainly early to mid afternoon.
A weak trough will slide into the Mid-Atlantic late in the week. After temperatures well into the mid 90s on Thursday, we'll "cool off" a little bit into the low 90s by Friday. With the weak trough, we'll expect mainly afternoon and evening pop-up showers and thunderstorms Thursday through next weekend.