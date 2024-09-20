DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear with light easterly winds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy by evening. Highs near 80°F, with mid 70s at the beach.
Saturday night: A chance for scattered showers with some thunder. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of a few morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 59°F.
We're wrapping up the work week with quiet weather, with only a brief interruption possible this weekend.
High pressure nosing down from the north has brought mostly sunny skies that have seen lots of fair weather cumulus clouds popping up throughout the afternoon.
Friday night, skies will turn mostly clear with only a light easterly breeze. Fog development isn't likely, but there is still enough moisture in the ground that I can't rule out a few areas of ground fog developing after midnight.
On Saturday, we'll start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day as a backdoor cold front approaches, and a shortwave from the Midwest approaches. It'll be a seasonable day, with highs near 80 degrees. The beaches will reach the mid 70s and be a little breezy at times.
The combination of the cold front and shortwave will bring a chance for some showers and possibly a rumble of thunder Saturday night into Sunday morning. Widespread storms are not expected, and in fact not all of our high-resolution models are bringing showers across the Chesapeake Bay. All-in-all, the takeaway is that these showers shouldn't have a big effect on weekend plans.
Showers could linger into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday (which is the first day of astronomical fall) will be mostly cloudy and cool.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and quite fall-like, with cool afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s, and a gusty east to northeasterly breeze.
Then longer-range guidance is suggesting a cold front could bring a round of more widespread showers and thunder sometime around the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for September 27 - October 3.
In the Tropics:
Deep in the Atlantic Ocean, remnants of Tropical Storm "Gordon" is not expected to re-organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 7 days. It is expected to stay well out to sea and is not a threat to Delmarva.
A disturbance southeast of Bermuda has a low, 10 percent chance of development.
Low pressure is forecast to develop in the western Caribbean early next week and has a medium probability of becoming an organized tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico in the next 7 days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.