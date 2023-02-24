Forecast updated on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold front has brought gusty winds and colder air to Delmarva today. It will be a cold night with lows near 29 degrees but clouds will return ahead of a low-pressure system before sunrise.
We will see some rain and snow Saturday but temperatures will be above-freezing and there will be no significant accumulations of snow. Roads will stay wet, with the rain and snow from 11 AM until 4 PM. Milder air will return Sunday, as a SW wind develops around a high pressure to our south.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Colder with winds diminishing. High clouds with lower clouds Increasing clouds late. Low 27-29°. Winds: N/NE 6-13 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and cold with light rain and snow developing late morning and ending around 4 PM. No significant accumulations. High 40 North to 42° mid-shore. Winds: E 6-12 mph.
Saturday Night: Slow clearing late. Low 30°. Winds: N 6-12 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder by afternoon. High 54°. Winds: SW
7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be breezy and colder tonight, with winds diminishing. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s by daybreak as clouds increase.
Saturday will become cloudy, with some rain and snow starting late morning and ending around 4 PM. No snow accumulations are expected since the ground is warm and the temperatures will stay above freezing. It will be a cold day, with an east to northeast wind as temps. reach 42-43 degrees. Winds will turn to the north Saturday night behind a low pressure system and we will stay rather cloudy with low temps. near 30° by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday looks dry with clearing early then sunshine and high clouds. It will be milder, and turn breezy by afternoon. High pressure will be to our south and bring us a SW wind at 7-16 mph.
In the longer range: Monday looks mild with increasing clouds PM. Winds will be light, with temps. reaching the mid 50's Monday afternoon. Rain showers will return Monday night into early Tuesday, with the highest temps. Tuesday near 60°, as warmer air returns and skies clear.
Wednesday looks mainly sunny, with temps. in the mid/upper 50's before showers arrive Thursday. Temps. will stay near 60 Thursday and Friday. Rain will likely continue into Friday.
The average low for mid-February is 30°, with a high temp. of 50°.