Forecast updated on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly cloudy, with spotty showers early. Some clearing and a little cooler late. Winds: N 5-13 mph. Low 46-47°.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy later in the day. High 55-56°. Winds: N 9-16 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, and colder. Winds: NW 3-11 mph. Low 36°.
Friday: Partly sunny nd cool. High 49-50°. Winds: N 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will linger tonight as a cold front passes through the area. We will see some showers early but any rain will be light. Look for lows near 46-47 by sunrise as winds turn to the north.
Skies will turn partly sunny Thursday, and it will be a bit cooler as winds turn to the north behind a weak cold front. Look for temps. to reach the mid 50's in the afternoon. Winds will reach 12-16 mph later in the day. Thursday night looks colder with partly cloudy skies and temps. will dip to 36-37 degrees by daybreak Friday.
Friday looks cool and likely dry. We will see variable clouds and winds will be from the north at 6-12 mph. Temps. will only near 50 degrees in the afternoon.
In the long range, Clouds will linger into the weekend with temps. around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Look for morning low temps. both days in the upper 30's. There will be more rain Sunday evening. Some clearing is possible Monday with temps. near 51° in the afternoon. Tuesday look cool and dry with a low of 34 and a high near 50°. The longer range forecast is rather uncertain today and the timing of the rain events may also change.
The average low for early December is 33°, with a high temp. of 53°.