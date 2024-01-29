Forecast updated on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds will clear tonight and it will be colder with a freeze. Look for morning sun Tuesday before clouds return in the afternoon. Clouds will linger through Wednesday. Milder air will arrive later in the week. Very mild air covers most of the U.S. And Canada again this evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Slow clearing and colder. Low 28-30°. Wind: N 5-13 mph.
Tuesday: Morning sun then becoming cloudy PM. Still chilly. High 46° Wind: NE 4-6 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and not as chilly. Low 34°. Wind: light NE.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. High 48 inland with beaches at 45°. Wind: NE 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
The skies will clear some tonight as a dry and chilly air mass continues to flow into the area. Look for lows in the upper 20's by daybreak.
Tuesday will stay chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but winds will be lighter. High temps. will only be near 46 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will return late Tuesday night as a low pressure system passes by to our south.
Wednesday looks cloudy and cool as a storm system passes by well south of the area, and no precipitation is likely across Delmarva. Temperatures will stay cool with afternoon highest temps. near 48 degrees. It will be cooler with mid 40's near the Atlantic coast. Skies will clear slowly Wednesday night and into early Thursday.
In the long range: Thursday looks breezy and warmer ahead of a cold front, and we should reach the low 50's in most areas. It will stay mild Friday as the front passes with afternoon temps. again on the low 50's. Colder air will arrive Friday night with high temps. Saturday, and Sunday, in the mid 40's. Lows will dip into the upper 20's.
The average low for late-January is 28°,with a high temp. of 46°.