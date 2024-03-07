Forecast updated on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: More rain is coming for the weekend, but we should see some sunshine on Friday. A strong low will bring gusty winds to the area on Sunday
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing late. Cooler. Low 40-42°. Wind: N 2-9 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 54-55°. Beaches 48°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds late. Chilly. Low 40-42°. Beaches stay near 46°. Wind: E 5-12 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with rain developing PM. Rainfall around 0.5-0.8 inches. High 54-56°. Beaches 47°. Wind: E/SE 11-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will clear later tonight and it will be chilly with lows near 40 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be from the North at 2-9 mph and a little higher near open water.
Friday will turn mostly sunny, with a light northeast wind, and it will be a mild March day with temps. in the mid 50's during the afternoon. It will be notably cooler near the coast with temps. around 48° through the afternoon. Look for clouds to return in the later evening with lows near 40 by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will become cloudy with rain developing around midday and lingering into the night. Rainfall will be around 0.5-0.8 inches in most area. Winds will increase from the East to SE at 12-20 mph in the afternoon. Small Craft Advisories will be likely for area waters. Skies should clear late as a low-pressure system moves away from the area, but winds will increase behind the low-pressure system on Sunday as drier air moves into the area.
In the long-range: We should see clearing skies Sunday with temps. reaching the mid 50's in the afternoon hours. It will be quite windy Sunday with gusts to over 30 mph. Skies should be mostly fair on Monday and Tuesday. Look for high temps. in the mid-low 50's Monday and mid/upper 50's Tuesday. Lows Monday and Tuesday morning will be chilly with most spots in the mid 30's. Milder air arrives Wednesday, with highs near 63 and we should reach the low/mid 60's by Thursday.
The average low for today is 33° and the high is 53°.