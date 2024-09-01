DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s at the beach. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Labor Day: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance for a stray afternoon shower. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Welcome to Meteorological Fall! Astronomical Fall, which is the more traditionally accepted fall season, will start on September 22 this year.
We have some unsettled weather in the forecast for our Sunday, in fact it's likely to be the most unsettled of the Labor Day weekend days. However, again, since we have convective storms in the forecast, it means that it's possible that not everyone will see a thunderstorm today or tonight, but where a thunderstorm does roll through your neighborhood, it could pack some damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
A cold front is approaching from the northwest today. Out ahead of the front and over Delmarva, we have an unstable air mass with plenty of heat and humidity (fuel for thunderstorms) and upper dynamics that favor some thunderstorm activity. The best chances for widespread thunderstorms will be south of Delmarva, so our storms will be more scattered in nature. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has Delmarva under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather today.
So, if you have outdoor plans for Sunday, as I've been saying, go ahead with them, just keep your eyes to the sky and be ready to get inside if you hear thunder or see dark clouds on the horizon. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Some thunderstorms will continue through a muggy Sunday night.
On Labor Day Monday - all outdoor plans are a go! The day may start off cloudy and foggy, but then the cold front will clear the region and we should be mostly sunny and cooler and more comfortable by Monday afternoon!
Mainly sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures and humidity will continue into the middle of next week.
Rain chances return by next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for September 8 - September 14.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance off the Texas coast has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a medium, 40 percent, chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
Another disturbance near the Cape Verde Islands has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.