DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Some scattered showers possible. Winds from the southwest will push afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: Cloudy and mild. A few stray showers are possible after midnight. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. A more steady rain in the afternoon that could become heavy at times in the evening. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday: Lingering rain tapers off in the morning, with stray showers for the rest of the day. A few wet snowflakes could mix in with any showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Unfortunately, some unsettled weather is in the forecast, but it isn't all bad.
This frontal boundary will become stationary over the weekend. A few impulses of energy will travel along the boundary, bringing shower chances for the weekend, but it won't be a total washout. On Saturday, we'll just see a low chance of some stray showers. High resolution guidance is suggesting a stronger impulse of energy will bring more widespread showers on Sunday, so it looks like Saturday will be the better day for outdoor activities.
Then a more potent storm system will begin developing in the Lower Mississippi Valley during the weekend, and will be the next significant weather-maker for Delmarva.
As the storm lifts away from the Gulf Coast, it will approach Delmarva from the southwest on Monday, bringing increased chances of widespread rain by Monday afternoon and into the overnight through Tuesday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times Monday evening and Tuesday morning. As the storm departs late Tuesday, there could be some wet snowflakes mixing in with any lingering rain showers, but at this point, no significant winter weather is anticipated.
We're expect about an inch of rain from this storm, so it won't be a blockbuster rain event. Winds Monday night will shift to the north, and could gust to 30 mph or more at times Tuesday morning and afternoon.
We're looking at mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the rest of the work week before long range guidance suggests some more shower activity next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation near normal for February 17 - February 23.