Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 28 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A weak low pressure system will bring some clouds and light rain to southern Delmarva later tonight. Skies will clear Wednesday with sunshine and cool temps. Another cold front will pass early Thursday and bring increasing north winds and cooler weather Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with some light showers south. Low 37-38°. Winds: SE 1-4 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, and cool. High 59°. Wind: N/NW 1-8 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 36°. Winds: S 4-11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, and cooler. Breezy PM. High 51-52°. Wind: NW 6-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring some clouds and light showers across far southern Delmarva as a weak low pressure passes by the region. No measurable rain is expected from Salisbury north. It will turn chilly with lows near 38 by sunrise.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny and cool, with a light NW wind as high pressure builds across the area. Most spots will see temps. near 59 degrees in the late afternoon, which is near the average for late March. Look for clear skies and lows in the mid 30's Wednesday night. Winds will be light from the north Wednesday but will turn to the south by early Thursday.
Thursday looks sunny and cooler with a north breezy behind a morning cold front. Look for afternoon temps. to top put only near 51° with dry air over the region. It will be quite chilly again Thursday night as a high pressure system passes over Delmarva. Look for lows in the mid 30's by daybreak on Friday.
In the longer range: Friday will be milder, with increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. It will turn very breezy by Friday afternoon with temps. in the mid 60's. Saturday looks mild and windy with temps. reaching the mid 70's but we will see showers. Sunshine returns Sunday with temps. Falling back into the mid 50's. Monday looks sunny with a high near 68. Showers may return Monday night into Tuesday but temps. Will still reach the 70's Tuesday.
The average low for mid-March is 38°, with a high temp. of 58°.