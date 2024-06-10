Forecast updated on Monday, 10 June 2024, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds and spotty showers will return tonight and linger into Tuesday as a weak front passes. Sunshine with dry air arrives Wednesday, but it will get hot by Friday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. Spotty showers late. Low 58°. Wind: N 4-8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with low humidity and some spotty showers about. High 78°. Wind: N 2-7 mph. Beaches around 77°.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and cool for June. Low 58°. Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Sunny, with low humidity. High 82-83°. Wind: SW 4-11 mph. Beaches around 82°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight as a dry air mass remains over the region. There will be some passing showers late as a weak cool front passes through the area. Any rainfall will be light. The morning low temps. will be near 59° by daybreak.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with some spotty showers around as a cool front slowly passes across the region. Winds will be light from the north but variable at times. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 70's in most areas with mid-upper 70's on the beaches. More dry air will arrive late with lows temps. in the upper 50's by daybreak Wednesday.
It will turn a little warmer Wednesday with a light SW wind returning. Look for sunny skies with just puffy cumulus floating by, as afternoon temps. reach 83 degrees. Dry air will linger through the day but it will turn more humid Wednesday night with lows near 64 degrees by daybreak Thursday.
In the long-range: Thursday looks warmer with sunshine and highs near 88 degrees. Friday wil lbe hot and humid with temps. in the low 90's but the weekend will not be as warm with high temps. in the mid 80's. Hotter weather will build starting next Monday and it will linger.
The average low for early June is 61° and the high is 81°.