Forecast Updated on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possibly by the evening hours. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: On and off rain throughout the night. Breezy. Lows: 44-48. Winds: NE-NW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy early in the day. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 63-68. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The workweek starts with the chance of some rain showers as a system from the southern plains that caused severe weather across Oklahoma and Kansas last night motors across the US and will be on our doorstep by this evening. We won’t have to worry about the severe weather, but we will deal with some on and off rain throughout the night. The heaviest precipitation occurs overnight as an area of low pressure re-develops right over the top of us tonight. The rain should wrap up by the time we wake up Tuesday morning, but a few lingering showers are going to be possible early in the day. It looks like most of us wake up to about 0.25 - 0.50” of rain falling overnight.
We dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure establishes off the coast. This would allow for some warmer air to push onto Delmarva and drive our temperatures into the 60s for both days. The high will give way by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as another little clipper system moves in and brings a chance of some scattered showers by Thursday.
A much stronger storm looks to develop to our west on Thursday and push a chance of precipitation into the region on Friday and will continue into Friday night and early on Saturday. There are some question marks about the track of the system and the amount of cold air that will be shoved onto Delmarva prior to the arrival of this system on Friday morning. This forecast will be a bit tricky as the models do try to suggest that a chance of some snow could be in the cards. At the moment, this is just a mainly rain storm for us Friday and Friday night. Stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast.
Sunday is a nicer day, but a colder day with sunshine and highs in the 40s as high pressure takes control of the weather heading into early next week.