Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-35. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 50-57. Winds: SE-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers arriving by the morning. Lows: 40-46. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Periods of rain, on and off, throughout the day. Highs: 50-57. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 40-47. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
High pressure has settled in across Delmarva and will act as a block over the next few days to keep us on the dry side. Another dry day on the way this afternoon with sunshine mixing with clouds the first part of the day. As the area of low pressure off our coast departs, the clouds should go with it and allow for more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures should be similar to yesterday where inland we get into the 40s and even a few of us to near 50 degrees. It will be another cooler day at the beach with that persistent wind out of the northeast and keep us in the low 40s through the afternoon.
We should stay dry until we get to Thursday night when a cold front will approach us from the west and provide us a chance for some rain for much of the day on Friday. It will not rain the entire time and will just be on and off showers possible throughout the day. At the moment, we are looking at a quarter to half an inch of rain falling by the time the storm wraps up late in the day on Friday and will clear things out heading into Friday night and early on Saturday.
High pressure comes into control of the forecast for the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures seasonable for the time of year…in the 40s. The high slides off the coast by Monday and solidifies being in control of the weather for a few days. This will allow for a big surge of warmer air onto Delmarva for early next week with temperatures into the 50s and 60s for highs by the middle of next week. It will also come with a chance for a few showers, maybe even a few thunderstorms for Wednesday into Thursday with a cold front approaching from the west.