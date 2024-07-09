Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm…especially on the sea breeze. Most folks will stay dry. Highs: 82-94. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 83-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with the chance of a shower or storm possible overnight. Lows: 73-78. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs: 82-93. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S-SW 10-30+ mph.
We continue to be in our weather pattern where the heat will dictate the main story of the forecast to start the workweek. Temperatures today will jump into the 90s once again with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. We have a Heat Advisory for today for those Heat Index Values over 100 possible later this afternoon. It will come with a slightly better chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms as the wind turns a bit more in off the Atlantic and will interact with the very hot air inland a bit more by later in the day. The sea breeze will be the trigger for our chances of a few showers and storms, but again…the majority of us will remain dry later today.
Wednesday we go back to a stray chance of a pop-up shower or storm before our pattern finally changes as we head into Thursday and Friday. The remnants of Beryl will pass by to our north and east as we work into later in the workweek and will allow for a pull of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to get caught in the ridge of high pressure off the coast. With our region in the area coined “The Ring of Fire,” the instability inherently here due to our position in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere along with the extra moisture will provide our best chance for scattered showers and storms from Thursday into Friday and could linger into early on Saturday. This could be a good soaking rain…something we desperately need around the region. At the moment, we are looking at 1-3+” of rain possible by the time it tapers off early on Saturday.
Once the showers break apart, things will settle for the weekend. This will also lead to very hot weather again by Sunday with highs back into the mid 90s and will continue into Monday before a weak boundary brings around a round of showers and storms later in the day on Monday.