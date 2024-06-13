Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and becoming more humid. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-73. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with evening showers / storms possible. Highs: 84-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Showers / storms possible early. Otherwise, turning mostly clear by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity levels! Highs: 82-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-86. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
The high pressure that has been over the top of Delmarva over the last couple of days will start to slide off the coast. This will allow things to turn hot and humid to end the workweek with temperatures into the 80s and 90s this afternoon and tomorrow. Today we will have lots of sunshine, but by Friday we will be watching a cold front approaching and bringing our best chances for showers and storms this week. We should get through most activities on Friday afternoon and Friday evening before that chance of a few storms arrives for the second half of the evening and first part of the overnight. A few storms overnight Friday could pack a punch with strong gusty winds and lots of rain and lightning. Good news is that as we wake up on Saturday morning…the rain and storms will be gone and things will start to feel much better.
The front will lower humidity levels for the weekend, but temperatures will not tumble…we stay in the 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday with sunshine expected as high pressure takes control of the forecast. As this high begins to slide off the coast by Monday, we will need to watch out for next week as our hottest air of the year is being forecasted and we could see 90s for highs by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A front looks to bring showers and storms by the end of the week and to start the weekend looks to wash out now before it arrives, so at the moment…we are mainly dry for the work week next week.